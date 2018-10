Neymar (R) of Brazil in action against Carlos Salcedo (L) of Mexico during the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Mexico in Samara, Russia, 02 July 2018. EFE-EPA FILE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Defender Carlos Salcedo, who plays for Germany's Eintracht Frankfurt, said he was excited that Mexico will play two friendlies against Argentina in November since the matches will help the national team improve.

"Very good, it's a great move. It's going to be good for the whole team, and I hope I can be there for the matches, I'd like to go. I have friends who I've played with that are in Buenos Aires. It'll be a great experience," Salcedo said Wednesday.