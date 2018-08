Salomon Rondon (L) of Venezuela celebrates his goal during the FIFA Russia 2018 World Cup qualifying round soccer match between Chile and Venezuela, at Monumental Stadium in Santiago, Chile, March 28, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/ELVIS GONZALEZ

Venezuelan striker Salomon Rondon joined Premier League club Newcastle United on a transfer from West Bromwich Albion, the player's representatives said Monday.

"A historic club for a sensational striker... The Gladiator Salomon Rondon is Newcastle United F.C.'s new number 9!" the 6 Pointer agency said on Twitter.