The Salvadoran Soccer Federation (FESFUT) has cancelled national team practices ahead of the June 2 friendly against Honduras in the United States after coach Jorge "Zarco" Rodriguez said he could not lead the team

"Coach Jorge 'Zarco' Rodriguez has stepped down and we hope to have a coach in the next week who will take charge of managing our national team," FESFUT head Hugo Carrillo said in a statement released on Wednesday.