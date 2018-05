FC Salzburg's head coach Marco Rose leads his team's training session in Salzburg, Austria, on May 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREAS SCHAAD

An epa-efe journalist was here Wednesday for Red Bull Salzburg's final workout ahead of their Europa League semifinal second-leg against Olympique Marseille.

Salzburg will host Marseille on Thursday after losing last week's first leg in France by a score of 2-0.