The Brazilian driver Nelson Piquet Jr., of the Panasonic Jaguar Racing team, races in the Santiago Grand Prix of Formula E, at the O'Higgins Park Circuit, in Santiago, Chile, 26 January 2019. The O'Higgins Park in the center of Santiago de Chile was transformed into a racing circuit for the 22 drivers participating in the third grand prize of the Formula E world championship. EPA-EFE/Alberto Pena

British driver Sam Bird of the team Envision Virgin Racing, runs the Santiago Grand Prix of Formula E, at the O'Higgins Park Circuit, in Santiago, Chile, 26 January 2019.The O'Higgins Park in the center of Santiago de Chile was transformed into a racing circuit for the 22 drivers participating in the third grand prize of the Formula E world championship. EPA-EFE/Alberto Pena

British driver Sam Bird of the team Envision Virgin Racing (C) celebrates his victory with the second placed Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) of the Mahindra Racing team (L) and the third Daniel Abt (Germany) Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler (R) in the Santiago Grand Prix of Formula E, at the O'Higgins Park Circuit, in Santiago, Chile, 26 January 2019. The O'Higgins Park in the center of Santiago de Chile was transformed into a racing circuit for the 22 drivers participating in the third grand prize of the Formula E world championship. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

Competitors race in the Santiago Grand Prix of Formula E, at the O'Higgins Park Circuit, in Santiago, Chile, 26 January 2019. The O'Higgins Park in the center of Santiago de Chile was transformed into a racing circuit for the 22 drivers participating in the third grand prize of the Formula E world championship. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

British driver Sam Bird (Virgin) won the GP of Santiago on Saturday, the third of the season, and climbed to 2nd place of the championship in Formula E, the purely electric racing car contest.

Bird, who started in fourth place on the grid, finished six and a half seconds ahead of German Pascal Wehrlein (Mahindra) and more than 14 seconds ahead of German Daniel Abt (Audi), the second and third respectively.