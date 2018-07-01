Qatar's Abderrahman Samba this Saturday, June 30, 2018, becomes the second athlete in history to race the 400 meter hurdles in less than 47 seconds by winning with a time of 46.98 seconds during the seventh IAAF Diamond League track meet of the year. EFE-EPA/Christophe Petit Tesson

Qatar's Abderrahman Samba this Saturday became the second athlete in history to race the 400 meter hurdles in less than 47 seconds by winning with a time of 46.98 seconds during the seventh IAAF Diamond League track meet of the year, this time in Paris.

Samba, 22, gave quite an exhibition on the Charlety track at the IAAF (International Association of Athletics Federations) Diamond League event, winning in 46.94 seconds, just off the 46.78-second record set by the American Kevin Young on Aug. 6, 1992, at the Barcelona Olympic Games.