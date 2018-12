Jorge Sampaoli said here Tuesday during his first press conference as coach of Santos that it is "incredible" to be with the team where the legendary Pele became a star.

"This is the most important challenge of my career because it's what's ahead and people have a clear idea of what they expect from me and I have to make my style work in a difficult league," he said in the auditorium of Sao Paulo's Pacaembu stadium.