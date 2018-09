Sampdoria's Gregoire Defrel (C) tries to control the ball as four Fiorentina players surround him during a Serie A match on Wednesday, Sept. 19, in Genoa, Italy. EFE-EPA/Simone Arveda

Sampdoria's Jacopo Sala (in blue) battles Marco Benassi of Fiorentina during a Serie A match on Wednesday, Sept. 19, in Genova, Italy. EFE-EPA/Simone Arveda

Sampdoria and Fiorentina battled to a 1-1 draw here Wednesday in a Serie A match originally set for last month that was postponed after the Aug. 14 collapse of Genoa's Morandi Bridge, which left 43 people dead and dozens more injured.

Giovanni Simeone, son of Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone, put Fiorentina on the board in the 13th minute with help from a fine cross by Cristiano Biraghi.