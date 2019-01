Spanish midfielder Sergi Samper poses during his presentation as Las Palmas player after Barcelona transferred him on a one-season loan in Las Palmas, Spain, Aug. 25, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/Elvira Urquijo A.

Thomas Vermaelen of Belgium celebrates after the FIFA World Cup 2018 group G preliminary round soccer match between England and Belgium in Kaliningrad, Russia, June 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MARTIN DIVISEK ]

Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Sergi Samper and Belgian Thomas Vermaelen on Friday partly rejoined the team training in preparation for Barça's upcoming La Liga match against Eibar, the Spanish club announced.

Both players participated in some of the day's practice while still recovering from injuries that have kept them out of games.