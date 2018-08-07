Spain's Samuel Garcia qualified Tuesday for the 400-meter hurdles semifinals at the European Athletics Championships in Berlin, Germany.
Garcia finished with a time of 45.63.
(L-R) Stanislav Senyk of Ukraine, Samuel Garcia of Spain, and Dariusz Kowaluk of Poland compete in the men's 400m heats at the Athletics 2018 European Championships, Berlin, Germany, Aug. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI
Samuel Garcia of Spain reacts after competing in the men's 400m heats at the Athletics 2018 European Championships, Berlin, Germany, Aug. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI
Spain's Samuel Garcia qualified Tuesday for the 400-meter hurdles semifinals at the European Athletics Championships in Berlin, Germany.
Garcia finished with a time of 45.63.