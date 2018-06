Barcelona’s French defender Samuel Umtiti (R) vies for the ball with the Sevilla goalkeeper David Soria during the Spanish Cup final held at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, onApril 21, 2018. EPA-EFE file/ Rodrigo Jimenez

Barcelona's French central defender, Samuel Umtiti, has reached an agreement with the club for a five-year contract extension, the La Liga champions announced on Sunday.

Umtiti will sign the new contract at the Camp Nou stadium at 10:30 am on Monday and then he will address a press conference.