French center-back Samuel Umtiti reassured Barcelona fans Monday that, despite receiving offers from other soccer clubs, he had never considered leaving the Camp Nou.

The 24-year-old France international spoke to press during a contract renewal ceremony that extended his stay at the Spanish Liga side for another five seasons and saw his buy-out clause jump from 60 million euros ($70m) to 500 million, a figure that is likely to put off rival scouts in search of a solid defender.