Pau Gasol (R) of the Spurs in action against Jalen Brunson (L) of the Mavericks on October 29, 2018, during an NBA game between the San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks, in San Antonio, Texas. EFE-EPA/Darren Abate

Bryn Forbes (L) of the Spurs in action against Jose Juan Barea (R) of the Mavericks on Oct 29, 2018, during an NBA game between the San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks, in San Antonio, Texs. EFE-EPA/Darren Abate

The San Antonio Spurs pulled off a 113-108 overtime win over the Dallas Mavericks at the AT&T Center in San Antonio on Monday.

The game went into overtime for five minutes after the score was tied at 102 after regulation time following a basket by Dallas Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. with 2.5 seconds to go.