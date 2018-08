The Dallas Cowboys stand during the national anthem before the preseason NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, Aug. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (R) tries to elude a tackle by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (L) after a reception during the preseason NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, Aug. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo drops back to pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the preseason NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, Aug. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (R) scrambles for yards during the preseason NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, Aug. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (L) hauls in a catch from a pass by quarterback Dak Prescott for a touchdown as San Francisco 49ers defensive back Adrian Colbert (R) looks on during the preseason NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, Aug. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

The San Francisco 49ers scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to win their pre-season opener against the Dallas Cowboys 24-21 on Thursday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The late combeack win will at least somewhat soften the blow of losing five key players to injury in the first hal, including last season's number 3 overall draft pick, defensive tackle Solomon Thomas.