San Jose players celebrate with the cup after the final of the Closing tournament of Bolivian soccer between San Jose of Oruro and the Royal Pari of Santa Cruz, in Oruro, Bolivia, 19 December 2018. EPA-EFE/Emilio Huascar Castillo

Jair Reinoso of San Jose celebrates after scoring during the final match of the Closing tournament of Bolivian soccer between San Jose of Oruro and the Royal Pari of Santa Cruz, in Oruro, Bolivia, 19 December 2018. EPA- EFE/Emilio Huascar Castillo

San Jose has clinched the Bolivian league's 2018 Clausura title with a 1-1 draw against Royal Pari on the final match day.

San Jose, who only needed to secure a tie to capture their fourth championship overall and first since 2007, got a goal in the 36th minute of Wednesday's match at Jesus Bermudez Stadium in Oruro from Colombian Jair Reinoso before allowing John Mosquera to score the equalizer about 10 minutes after the intermission.