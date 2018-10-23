Ruben Bota (L) from San Lorenzo Sept.25, 2018, in a match against Nacional in the Copa Sudamericana in the Gran Parque Central stadium in Montevideo (Uruguay). EPA-EFE FILE/Raúl Martínez

San Lorenzo beat San Martin de San Juan 2-1, closing out the ninth round of Superliga Argentina play.

Racing Club, with 20 points, remains in first place despite losing to San Martin de Tucuman on Sunday.