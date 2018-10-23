San Lorenzo beat San Martin de San Juan 2-1, closing out the ninth round of Superliga Argentina play.
Racing Club, with 20 points, remains in first place despite losing to San Martin de Tucuman on Sunday.
Ruben Bota (L) from San Lorenzo Sept.25, 2018, in a match against Nacional in the Copa Sudamericana in the Gran Parque Central stadium in Montevideo (Uruguay). EPA-EFE FILE/Raúl Martínez
San Lorenzo beat San Martin de San Juan 2-1, closing out the ninth round of Superliga Argentina play.
Racing Club, with 20 points, remains in first place despite losing to San Martin de Tucuman on Sunday.