San Lorenzo's Raul Loaiza (R) vies for the ball with Palmeiras' Felipe Augusto Rodrigues during the Copa Libertadores group F soccer match between San Lorenzo and Palmeiras at Pedro Bidegain stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 02 April 2019. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

San Lorenzo's Andres Herrera (R) vies for the ball with Palmeiras' Moises (L) during the Copa Libertadores group F soccer match between San Lorenzo and Palmeiras at Pedro Bidegain stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 02 April 2019. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

San Lorenzo's Moises (R) vies for the ball with Palmeiras' Raul Loaiza (L) during the Copa Libertadores group F soccer match between San Lorenzo and Palmeiras at Pedro Bidegain stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 02 April 2019. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

San Lorenzo's Andres Herrera celebrates after scoring during the Copa Libertadores group F soccer match between San Lorenzo and Palmeiras at Pedro Bidegain stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 02 April 2019. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

San Lorenzo's Diogo Barbosa (R) vies for the ball with Palmeiras' Victor Zalazar during the Copa Libertadores group F soccer match between San Lorenzo and Palmeiras at Pedro Bidegain stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 02 April 2019. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

San Lorenzo defeated Palmeiras 1-0 on Tuesday in the third round of Group F of the Copa Libertadores, which brings the Argentine team now as the leader with seven points.

With a solitary goal from Marcelo Herrera, San Lorenzo, locally known as El Ciclon, prevailed in front of their home crowd at the Pedro Bidegain stadium in a duel that leaves them well positioned to qualify for the round of 16 of the continental tournament.