San Lorenzo's Victor Salazar (L) vies for the ball with Junior's Fredy Hinestroza (R) during the Copa Libertadores group F soccer match between San Lorenzo and Atletico Junior at Pedro Bidegain stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 13 March 2019. EPA-EFE/MATIAS NAPOLI

San Lorenzo's Juan Salazar (R) vies for the ball with Junior's Victor Cantillo (C) during the Copa Libertadores group F soccer match between San Lorenzo and Atletico Junior at Pedro Bidegain stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 13 March 2019. EPA-EFE/MATIAS NAPOLI

San Lorenzo's Fabricio Coloccini (L) vies for the ball with Junior's Luis Ruiz during the Copa Libertadores group F soccer match between San Lorenzo and Atletico Junior at Pedro Bidegain stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 13 March 2019. EPA-EFE/MATIAS NAPOLI

San Lorenzo's Victor Salazar (L) vies for the ball with Junior's Gabriel Fuentes during the Copa Libertadores group F soccer match between San Lorenzo and Atletico Junior at Pedro Bidegain stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 13 March 2019. EPA-EFE/MATIAS NAPOLI

Argentine San Lorenzo snapped a 15-match losing streak on Wednesday and won 1-0 at their Pedro Bidegain home stadium in Buenos Aires over Colombians Junior de Barranquilla on the second day of Group F of the Copa Libertadores.

The only goal of the match was made by midfielder Roman Martinez in the 77th minute.