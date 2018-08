Matias Donoso (C) of Temuco celebrates his goal on Aug. 15, 2018, during the second leg between Temuco and San Lorenzo for the second phase of the Cup Conmebol Sudamericana 2018, played at the German Becker bicentennial stadium in Temuco, Chile. EFE / Ernesto Ferrada

Nicolas Reiniero (L) of San Lorenzo in action against Claudio Zamorano (R) of Temuco on Aug. 15, 2018, during the second leg match between Temuco and San Lorenzo for the second phase of the Copa Conmebol Sudamericana 2018, played at the German Becker bicentennial stadium in Temuco, Chile. EFE / Osvaldo Villarroel

Mathias Riquero de Temuco applauds at the end of the game on Aug. 15, 2018, during the second leg between Temuco and San Lorenzo for the Conmebol Cup Sudamericana 2018, played at the German Becker bicentennial stadium in Temuco, Chile. EFE / Ernesto Ferrada

Argentine soccer club San Lorenzo on Wednesday lost to Chilean Deportes Temuco 1-0 but managed to qualify for the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana.

The Chilean team won the match with a goal by Matias Donoso during additional time, but it was not enough for the team to overcome San Lorenzo's 3-0 victory given by the CONMEBOL (South American Football Confederation) in the first leg as Temuco's new signing Jonathan Requena was deemed ineligible.