San Lorenzo's Fernando Belluschi (C) fights for the ball with Lanus's Lautaro Acosta (R) during the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals on Sept. 21, 2017, at City of Lanus-Nestor Diaz Perez Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EPA-EFE FILE/Demian Estevez

San Lorenzo played Velez Sarsfield to a 2-2 tie in Superliga Argentina action, rallying late in the match to avoid a loss.

The tie puts San Lorenzo in third place in the standings, trailing leader Boca Juniors by seven points.