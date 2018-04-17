San Lorenzo played Velez Sarsfield to a 2-2 tie in Superliga Argentina action, rallying late in the match to avoid a loss.
The tie puts San Lorenzo in third place in the standings, trailing leader Boca Juniors by seven points.
San Lorenzo's Fernando Belluschi (C) fights for the ball with Lanus's Lautaro Acosta (R) during the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals on Sept. 21, 2017, at City of Lanus-Nestor Diaz Perez Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EPA-EFE FILE/Demian Estevez
