Empoli's Matias Silvestre (L) in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match Empoli FC vs Genoa CFC at the Carlo Castellani stadium in Empoli, Italy, 28 January 2019. EPA-EFE/FABIO MUZZI

Genoa's Antonio Sanabria scores a goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match Empoli FC vs Genoa CFC at the Carlo Castellani stadium in Empoli, Italy, 28 January 2019. EPA-EFE/FABIO MUZZI

Paraguay's Tonny Sanabria completed the 3-1 win for Genoa on Monday, in his first match after joining from Spain's Real Betis in the final match of the twenty-first round of the Italian Serie A soccer, in Empoli, placing his team in thirteenth place.

Genoa started the scoring in the 18th minute with a goal by Christian Kouame. Empoli equalized in the 63 minute when Giovanni di Lorenzo scored, but Darko Lazovic brought Genoa back in the lead in the 70th minute.