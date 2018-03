Antigua F.C. goalkeeper Adrian de Lemos celebrates after his team scored a goal in the 2017 Guatemalan soccer league Apertura tournament final at Pensativo Stadium in Antigua, Guatemala, on Dec. 17, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/Gabriel Baldizon

Soccer clubs Sanarate and Antigua, coached by Argentines Pablo Centrone and Mauricio Tapia, respectively, have a lot at stake when they take the field this week, with the top spot in the Guatemalan league's Clausura tournament up for grabs.

The teams each have 28 points, but Centrone's Sanarate squad is in first place on goal differential, having scored 13 goals.