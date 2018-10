Monterrey's Nicolas Sanchez celebrates after scoring a goal against Lobos Buap during their Apertura tournament soccer match at the Universitario BUAP stadium in Puebla, Mexico. Photo taken on Aug. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE-FILE/Hilda Rios

Argentine defender Nicolas Sanchez, of the Liga MX's Monterrey Rayados, said that besides aiming to secure the Mexican soccer tournament championship, his team will try to get into the Copa MX finals.

"We have a responsibility to fight for both championships, we owe it to our team members and to the soccer we practice. Our intention remains the same as last year, when we won: Be competitive in both tournaments," Sanchez told reporters on Monday.