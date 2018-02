Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez (R) celebrates with teammate Paul Pogba (L) after scoring his first goal in a United uniform during an English Premier League soccer match against Huddersfield Town at Old Trafford in Manchester, United Kingdom, on Feb. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rui Vieira

Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez (R) in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Huddersfield Town at Old Trafford in Manchester, United Kingdom, on Feb. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rui Vieira

Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez celebrates after scoring his first-ever goal for the Red Devils during an English Premier League soccer match against Huddersfield Town at Old Trafford in Manchester, United Kingdom, on Feb. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rui Vieira

Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez on Saturday scored his first goal as a member of Manchester United, which secured a 2-0 home win over visiting Huddersfield Town in the 26th round of the Premier League.

Elsewhere, league-leading Manchester City (69 points) stumbled to a 1-1 draw against Burnley but still has a comfortable lead over its crosstown rival.