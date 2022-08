Marcus Rashford of Manchester United (L) scores past goalkeeper Allison of Liverpool during an English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC in Manchester, Britain, 22 August 2022. Manchester United won 2-1. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool (2R) scores during an English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC in Manchester, Britain, 22 August 2022. Manchester United won 2-1.

Manager Erik ten Hag of Manchester United celebrates after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC in Manchester, Britain, 22 August 2022. Manchester United won 2-1.

Jadon Sancho of Manchester United (3R) scores during an English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC in Manchester, Britain, 22 August 2022. Manchester United won 2-1.

Manchester United finally gave their fans something to cheer about with a thrilling 2-1 home victory Monday over arch-rival Liverpool, a win that featured a goal apiece by the Red Devils' Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

On the same night Man United's supporters welcomed newly acquired Brazilian midfielder Casemiro at Old Trafford, the team responded in style to a pair of disconcerting losses (against Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford) to start the new Premier League season.