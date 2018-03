Alex Sandro (R) of Brazil in action against Takuma Asano (L) of Japan during the International Friendly soccer match between Japan and Brazil in Lille, France, Nov. 10, 2017. EPA-EFE/JEAN-BAPTISTE AUTISSIER

Brazilian national coach Tite on Friday turned to Alex Sandro to fill in for the injured Filipe Luis in the side's upcoming friendlies against Russia and Germany.

The substitution was announced a few hours after Luis underwent successful surgery to repair a fractured fibula on his left leg.