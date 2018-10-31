Cali's Nicolas Benedetti (L) vies for the ball with Santa Fe's Yeison Gordillo (R) the Copa Sudamericana quarter final soccer match betwen Deportivo Cali and Independiente Santa Fe in Cali, Colombia, Oct 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO GUZMSN JR.

Cali's Andres Perez (L) vies for the ball with Santa Fe's Arley Rodriguez (R) the Copa Sudamericana quarter final soccer match betwen Deportivo Cali and Independiente Santa Fe in Cali, Colombia, Oct 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO GUZMAN JR.

Independiente Santa Fe defeated Deportivo Cali 1-2 on Tuesday in the away game of the Copa Sudamericana quarterfinals to reach the tournament's semifinals.

Santa Fe, pressured by a 1-1 draw in the home game, did not take long to open the scoring.