Independiente Santa Fe's Wilson Morelo celebrates after his team scored its second goal against Emelec during the Copa Libertadores match played on May 23, 2018, at Capwel Stadium in Guayaquil, Ecuador. EPA-EFE FILE/MARCOS PIN

Colombia's Independiente Santa Fe defeated Uruguay's Rampla Juniors 2-0 on two goals by midfielder Carlos Henao, advancing to the Copa Sudamericana round of 16.

Henao scored goals in the 55th and 83rd minutes of Tuesday's match at Bogota's El Campin Stadium.