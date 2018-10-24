Independiente Santa Fe's Diego Guastavino (R) vies for the ball with Deportivo Cali's Ezequiel Palomeque (L) during a Copa Sudamericana soccer match at El Campin Stadium in Bogota, Colombia, 23 October 2018. EPA-EFE/LEONARDO MUNOZ

Independiente Santa Fe's Juan Daniel Roa (L) vies for the ball with Deportivo Cali's Jose Sand during a Copa Sudamericana soccer match at El Campin Stadium in Bogota, Colombia, 23 October 2018. EPA-EFE/LEONARDO MUNOZ

Deportivo Cali's Ezequiel Palomeque (left) celebrates after scoring during a Copa Sudamericana soccer match against Independiente Santa Fe at El Campin Stadium in Bogota, Colombia, 23 October 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA

Colombian clubs Independiente Santa Fe and Deportivo Cali played to a 1-1 draw here in the first leg of their Copa Sudamericana quarter-final clash, a contest that saw the debut of the video assistant referee (VAR) system in South America's second-tier club competition.

The home side came out aggressively Tuesday night at El Campin Stadium in Bogota, nearly scoring in the second minute when Uruguayan attacking midfielder Diego Guastavino noticed that Deportivo Cali keeper Camilo Vargas was off his line and fired a slicing shot from midfield that clanked off the crossbar.