Colombian clubs Independiente Santa Fe and Deportivo Cali played to a 1-1 draw here in the first leg of their Copa Sudamericana quarter-final clash, a contest that saw the debut of the video assistant referee (VAR) system in South America's second-tier club competition.
The home side came out aggressively Tuesday night at El Campin Stadium in Bogota, nearly scoring in the second minute when Uruguayan attacking midfielder Diego Guastavino noticed that Deportivo Cali keeper Camilo Vargas was off his line and fired a slicing shot from midfield that clanked off the crossbar.