Millonarios players react after losing against Santa Fe during their Copa Sudamericana soccer match between Colombian teams Millonarios and Santa Fe at El Campin stadium in Bogota, Colombia, Oct. 2. 2018. EPA-EFE/LEONARDO MUNOZ

Santa Fe players celebrate after defeating Millonarios during their Copa Sudamericana soccer match between Colombian teams Millonarios and Santa Fe at El Campin stadium in Bogota, Colombia, Oct. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/LEONARDO MUNOZ

Bogota rivals Sante Fe and Millonarios played out another goalless draw on Tuesday in the Copa Sudamericana second leg round of 16 match.

The stalemate followed the first leg which also ended goalless, with the tie being decided by a penalty shootout, in which Santa Fe edged out Millonarios 5-3 to advance to the quarter-finals.