Santa Fe's Hector Urrego (C) jumps for the ball during their Copa Sudamericana soccer match between Independiente Santa Fe and Millonarios at El Campin stadium in Bogota, Colombia, Sep. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA

Santa Fe's Baldomero Perlaza (L) vies for the ball with Millonarios' Andres Cadavid (R) during their Copa Sudamericana soccer match between Independiente Santa Fe and Millonarios at El Campin stadium in Bogota, Colombia, Sep. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA

Santa Fe's Juan Roa (C) vies for the ball with Millonarios' Christian Marrugo (R) their Copa Sudamericana soccer match between Independiente Santa Fe and Millonarios at El Campin stadium in Bogota, Colombia, Sep. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA

Santa Fe and Millonarios played out a goalless draw in their Copa Sudamericana Round of 16 first leg soccer match at El Campin Stadium in Bogota on Tuesday.

The two Bogota-based rivals were unable to create many clear goalscoring opportunities in a scrappy match which was littered with fouls.