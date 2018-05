Emelec's Robert Burbano (R) vies for the ball with Independiente Santa Fe's Baldomero Perlaza (L) during the Copa Libertadores soccer match at Capwel stadium in Guayaquil, Ecuador, May 23, 2018. EFE/MARCOS PIN

Independiente Santa Fe's Wilson Morelo (C) celebrates after scoring against Emelec during the Copa Libertadores soccer match at Capwel stadium in Guayaquil, Ecuador, May 23, 2018. EFE/MARCOS PIN

Independiente Santa Fe's William Tesillo celebrates after scoring against Emelec during the Copa Libertadores soccer match at Capwel stadium in Guayaquil, Ecuador, May 23, 2018. EFE/MARCOS PIN

Colombia's Santa Fe heads to the Copa Sudamericana after beating Ecuador's Emelec 3-0 on Wednesday, leaving the Ecuadorian team at the bottom of Group D and eliminating it from the Copa Libertadores.

Santa Fe finished third in the group stage with seven points thanks to the three goals from central defender William Tesillo in the 39th minute, Wilson Morelo in the 52nd minute and forward John Pajoy in the 54th minute.