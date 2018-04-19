Diego (2-R) of Brazilian club Flamengo in action during a closed-door Copa Libertadores soccer match between Flamengo and Colombia's Santa Fe at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Brazilian club Flamengo's Vinicius Junior (L) in action during a closed-door Copa Libertadores soccer match between Flamengo and Colombia's Santa Fe at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Henrique Dourada (L) of Brazilian club Flamengo scores in the seventh minute past Robinson Zapata, the goalkeeper for Colombian side Santa Fe, in a closed-door Copa Libertadores Group D match played in Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Brazilian club Flamengo took an early lead in its Copa Libertadores Group D match against Colombian side Santa Fe, but the visitors rallied for a 1-1 draw thanks to striker Wilson Morelo's eighth goal of this year's tournament.

Flamengo, which had received a two-match punishment for fan violence surrounding last December's Copa Sudamericana final and was therefore forced to play Wednesday night's contest in an empty Maracana Stadium, got off to fast start with a goal on a header by Henrique Dourado in the seventh minute.