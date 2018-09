Players for Salvadoran club Alianza celebrate after defeating Santa Tecla 1-0 in the final of the 2017-2018 Clausura playoffs on May 20, 2018, in San Salvador. EPA-EFE/Miguel Lemus

Santa Tecla and Alianza, the only undefeated teams in the Salvadoran league's Apertura championship, will resume their battle for the top spot during Matchday 12 of 22 action this weekend.

Santa Tecla is currently in first with 25 points, while Alianza - winner of both the 2017-2018 Apertura and Clausura tournaments - is in second with 23 points.