File photograph showing thousands of runners participating in the 12th edition of the Santiago Marathon in Santiago, Chile, Apr 8, 2018. EPA-EFE File/Mario Ruiz

The 13th edition of the Santiago Marathon, set to take place April 7, 2019, will attempt to reach 33,000 participants and increase the presence of foreign athletes, organizers said Monday.

Available entries went from 30,000 this year to 33,000 for next year's event, which will consist of three races: 10K and 21K, as well as the full 42K marathon.