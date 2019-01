Brazilian striker Rodrygo in action against Chile during the Under-20 soccer friendly played on Oct. 15, 2018, at Estadio Santa Laura in Santiago, Chile. EPA-EFE FILE/Elvis Gonzalez

Santos president Jose Carlos Peres said the team asked Real Madrid to extend young forward Rodrygo's stay with the Brazilian club for another six months, keeping him with the organization until the end of 2019.

"We already put in the request to Real Madrid, we sent it and are awaiting their response. It's a bit early yet, but we did it out of caution," Peres said Sunday on TV Gazeta's Mesa Redonda program.