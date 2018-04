Estudiantes fans cheer during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Estudiantes of Argentina and Santos of Brazil at Centenario Ciudad de Quilmes stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Apr 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/DEMIAN ESTEVEZ

Estudiantes' Ivan Gomez (L) vies for the ball with Santos' Rodrygo Goes (R) during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Estudiantes of Argentina and Santos of Brazil at Centenario Ciudad de Quilmes stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Apr 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/DEMIAN ESTEVEZ

Santos' Arthur Gomes celebrates after scoring during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Estudiantes of Argentina and Santos of Brazil at Centenario Ciudad de Quilmes stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Apr 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/DEMIAN ESTEVEZ

Santos players celebrate after scoring during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Estudiantes of Argentina and Santos of Brazil at Centenario Ciudad de Quilmes stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Apr 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/DEMIAN ESTEVEZ

Santos took the lead in Group F of the Copa Libertadores after defeating Estudiantes de La Plata 0-1 on Thursday in Buenos Aires.

Estudiantes started the game better and came close to scoring several times, but it was Santos that managed to counterattack and take the lead.