Forward Rodrygo takes part in a training session on June 5, 2018, with Brazilian club Santos in Santos, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr

Brazilian club Santos confirmed Friday that it had reached a deal to send 17-year-old star forward Rodrygo to Real Madrid for a record transfer fee.

"This is the biggest deal ... for a club in the entire history of Latin American soccer," the club said in a statement, without specifying the figures.