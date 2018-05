Real Garcilaso's Jesús Arismendi Lazo (L) vies for the ball with Santos' Yuri Alberto during the Copa Libertadores match between Peru's Real Garcilaso and Brazil's Santos FC at the Vila Blemiro stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 24, 2018. EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Santos' Rodrygo (L) vies for the ball with Real Garcilaso's Ramua (R) during the Cola Libertadores soccer match between Santos FC of Brazil and Real Garcilaso of Peru at Vila Blemiro stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Brazil's Santos, which had already qualified for the round of 16, on Thursday finished with a 0-0 draw against Peru's Real Garcilaso on the final match day of Group F of the 2018 Copa Libertadores.

The result left Santos top of the group stage with 10 points and eliminated the Peruvian team, which finished bottom with 6 points.