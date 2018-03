Santos's Eduardo Sasha celebrates after scoring against Nacional during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Santos of Brazil and Nacional of Uruguay at Pacaembu stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 15 March 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Santos's Rodrygo (L) kicks the ball to scoring next to Nacional's Santiago Romero (R) during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Santos of Brazil and Nacional of Uruguay at Pacaembu stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 15 March 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Santos's Rodrygo celebrates after scoring against Nacional during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Santos of Brazil and Nacional of Uruguay at Pacaembu stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 15 March 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Santos's Rodrygo (R) celebrates after scoring against Nacional during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Santos of Brazil and Nacional of Uruguay at Pacaembu stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 15 March 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Brazil's Santos FC beat Uruguay's Nacional 3-1 on Thursday with two goals by Eduardo Sasha and another impressive one by 17-year-old Rodrygo Goes, and rose from last to second place in Group F of the Copa Libertadores.

Despite playing with only ten players throughout the second half due to the dismissal of Gabriel 'Gabigol' Barbosa in the 44th minute, Santos FC did not give much opportunity to the Uruguayan team as Nacional was able to score only one goal, eight minutes before the game ended.