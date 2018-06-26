Santos Laguna's Brian Lozano (R) fights for the ball with America's Alex Ibarra during the Liga MX Clausura tournament semifinals match played on May 10, 2018, at Corona Stadium in Torreon, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/Miguel Sierra

Uruguayan midfielder Brian Lozano, who plays for Liga MX club Santos Laguna, said his team's aim was to beat the Tigres UANL for the "Champion of Champions" title in July and then win the 2018 Apertura tournament.

"After having a great tournament and winning the championship, the first goal is to get the 'Champion of Champions' (title) and then go for back-to-back championships, you always dream about that," Lozano, one of the key players on Santos Laguna's championship team, said in a press conference on Monday.