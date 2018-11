Santos Laguna celebrates after scoring a goal against Toluca May 17 2018, during the Torneo Clausura 2018 between Santos Laguna from Torreon and Toluca, at the Corona stadium in Torreon (Mexico). EPA-EFE FILE/Miguel Sierra

Santos Laguna defender Hugo Martin Nervo says his team has the proper mindset to beat Club America here Sunday and consolidate its position in the Mexican soccer league's Apertura 2018 championship.

A victory would also provide a confidence boost for the northern Mexican club, winner of the 2017-2018 season's Clausura title, heading into the eight-team playoffs.