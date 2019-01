Jonathan Rodriguez from Santos Laguna plays against the Rayados de Monterrey Dec. 1, 2018 in the city of Torreon, Mexico. EPA- EFE FILE/Miguel Sierra.

Santos Laguna defender Jesus Angulo said the team is steadily improving and is ready to seek out a victory Friday night against Puebla in Matchday 3 of the Mexican soccer league's Clausura 2019 tournament.

"The rhythm of play we're developing is getting better all the time. We're more organized, and that's how we'll look to play there (in Puebla)," the 20-year-old Angulo said.