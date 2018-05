Santos Laguna players celebrate after beating the Tigres in the second leg of the Liga MX Clausura tournament quarterfinals on May 6, 2018, at Corona Stadium in Torreon, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/Alberto Puente

Santos Laguna midfielder Javier Cortes said his team was mentally prepared to beat Toluca this week in the first leg of the Liga MX Clausura tournament final.

"We have to figure out a way to win so we can arrive relaxed in Toluca, (since) the home team is strong and we have to be aware of that," Cortes, a member of the Mexican national team that won the gold medal at the 2012 London Games, said during a press conference on Tuesday.