Santos Laguna players celebrate scoring a goal against the Monterrey Rayados on March 11, 2018, during week 11 of the Mexican league's 2018 Clausura tournament at Corona Stadium in Torreon, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/Miguel Sierra

Santos Laguna defender Jorge Flores Villafaña said his team was relieved at qualifying for the playoffs in the Mexican league's Clausura tournament but will have to stay focused on executing.

"Just because we qualified doesn't mean we can take our foot off the accelerator or take it easy. We need to close (matches) better and stay in first or second place," the American defender said.