Santos Laguna manager Dante Siboldi (C) reacts during the Clausura tournament quarterfinals match against the UANL Tigres on May 3, 2018, at Universitario Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/Miguel Sierra

Santos Laguna will launch its Mexican league title defense next weekend, heading into the first week of Apertura tournament action with three key players gone from the squad that won the championship.

Santos Laguna defeated Toluca to win the Clausura tournament, relying on a roster that included Cape Verdean striker Djaniny Tavares, the league's leading scorer, and defenders Carlos Izquierdoz and Nestor Araujo.