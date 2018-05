Santos Laguna's Carlos Izquierdoz (C) fights for the ball with Monterrey's Rogelio Funes Mori (L) during a 2018 Clausura tournament match on March 11, 2018, at Corona Stadium in Torreon, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/Miguel Sierra

Santos Laguna defender Carlos Izquierdoz said his club was hoping to play the defending Mexican league champion Tigres in the 2018 Clausura tournament final.

"Whether it's the quarterfinals, semifinals or the final, you're going to get tough opponents. Better to face them now, so we can start preparing and, if we advance, we do so excited. We're happy because we made it to new playoffs, we worked hard throughout the tournament," the Argentine defender said Monday.