Brian Lozano (L) of Santos Laguna vies for the ball against Arturo Gonzalez (R) of Rayados de Monterrey during the match corresponding to day 11 of the Clausura 2018 Tournament, held at the Corona stadium in the city of Torreon, Mexico, Mar. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Rayados de Monterrey players celebrate after a goal during the match corresponding to day 11 of the Clausura 2018 Tournament, held at the Corona stadium in the city of Torreon, Mexico, 11 March 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Goalkeeper Jonathan Orozco (R) of Santos Laguna vies for a ball against Cesar Montes (C) and Jesus Molina (L) of Rayados de Monterrey during the match corresponding to day 11 of the Clausura 2018 Tournament, held at the Corona stadium in the city of Torreon, Mexico, Mar. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Uruguay's Jonathan Rodriguez scored two goals and Argentina's Julio Furch scored one, by which Santos Laguna made a comeback on Sunday and beat Monterrey 3-2 to regain the lead in the Mexican Clausura, at the closing of the 11th day.

With the victory, the seventh in 11 games, Santos reached 23 points, two ahead of America, Toluca and Tigres, who won during the day and were placed second, third and fourth, respectively, according to the goals.