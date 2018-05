Santos Laguna coach Dante Siboldi paces the sidelines during the second leg of the 2018 Mexican league Clausura tournament quarterfinals against the Tigres at Corona Stadium in Torreon, Mexico, on May 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alberto Puente

Santos Laguna's Julio Furch celebrates beating the Tigres on May 6, 2018, at Corona Stadium to advance to the semifinals of the 2018 Mexican league Clausura tournament. EPA-EFE/Alberto Puente

Santos Laguna players celebrate beating the Tigres on May 6, 2018, at Corona Stadium to advance to the semifinals of the 2018 Mexican league Clausura tournament. EPA-EFE/Alberto Puente

Santos Laguna pulled off a stunning upset over the weekend in the 2018 Mexican league Clausura tournament quarterfinals, knocking off the defending champion Tigres 2-0 to advance to the semifinals.

Coach Dante Siboldi's squad did not lose any time in scoring on Sunday, with Paraguayan Osvaldo Martinez nailing a goal in the 17th minute of action.