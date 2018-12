Gody Cruz's Javier Marcelo Correa celebrates a goal against Bolivia's Sport Boys on April 20, 2017, during Copa Libertadores action in Mendoza, Argentina. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Ruiz

Sao Paulo's Reinaldo (left) and Anderson Martins (right) vie for a ball with Colon's Javier Marcelo Correa (center) during a Copa Sudamericana match in Sao Paulo on Aug. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastião Moreira

Anderson Martins (right) of Sao Paulo vies for the ball with Colon's Javier Marcelo Correa (left) during a Copa Sudamericana match on Aug. 2, 2018, in Sao Paulo. EPA-EFE/Sebastião Moreira

Argentine forward Javier Marcelo Correa has been signed by Santos Laguna ahead of the start of that Mexican soccer club's Clausura 2019 campaign.

The 26-year-old Correa will be counted on to work in tandem with fellow Argentine forward Julio Furch and bolster a Santos attack that has been hit by the recent departure of Uruguay's Jonathan Rodriguez.